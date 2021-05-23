Cutting red tape can open Garden Route to lucrative film industry

To cut the red tape and improve the turnaround time in approving filming location applications, all municipalities in the Garden Route should go digital.



This, Garden Route Film Commission chair Patrick Walton said would result in towns in the region tapping into the R3bn Cape Town film industry, as production companies would not be frustrated to a point of giving up during the application process...

