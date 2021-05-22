Orchestra tunes up for first concert in more than a year
‘Strings Serenade’ to be first in a series of events highlighting various sections of ECPO in the months ahead
The Eastern Cape Philharmonic Orchestra is tuning up for its first concert in more than a year.
And, though only 20 of the 70 ECPO members will play at first, it is the start of a new series of Covid-19-friendly concerts aimed at highlighting different sections of the orchestra over the year...
