ANC rift gives faint hope to opposition parties

PREMIUM

On February 13 2018, political analyst Somadoda Fikeni fittingly described the DA as “busy mutilating itself in a corner, unprovoked”.



This was at the height of bitter internal squabbles which were later identified as one of the reasons the opposition party’s support dropped from 22.23% to 20.77% in the 2019 national and provincial polls...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.