Three diverse talents highlighted in exhibition

GFI Art Gallery showcases thought-provoking work collectively titled Before Dawn

Artists from three completely different walks of life have thought-provoking work on show in the new exhibition, Before Dawn, at the GFI Art Gallery in Gqeberha.



Although Covid-19 led to the death of artist Marius Lourens in December, the group show with photographer-turned-painter Marc Pradervand and poet Mxolisi “Dolla” Sapeta went ahead, opening in April, several months later than planned...

