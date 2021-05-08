Three diverse talents highlighted in exhibition
GFI Art Gallery showcases thought-provoking work collectively titled Before Dawn
Artists from three completely different walks of life have thought-provoking work on show in the new exhibition, Before Dawn, at the GFI Art Gallery in Gqeberha.
Although Covid-19 led to the death of artist Marius Lourens in December, the group show with photographer-turned-painter Marc Pradervand and poet Mxolisi “Dolla” Sapeta went ahead, opening in April, several months later than planned...
