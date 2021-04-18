Prof Zethu Matebeni awarded a research chair to support her studies in this important field
Gqeberha academic seeks to highlight diverse African sexualities
A Gqeberha professor is the first in the country to receive a South African Research Chairs Initiative chair in sexualities, genders and queer studies from the National Research Foundation.
Prof Zethu Matebeni said the awarding of the chair was a milestone that would benefit not only Fort Hare University, where she teaches, but the African continent at large...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.