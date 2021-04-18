Hikers and bikers explore Mother Nature’s wonders on their doorsteps

Flora and fauna, waterfalls and photo ops: lockdown has prompted Nelson Mandela Bay residents to discover the wonders of Mother Nature on their very own doorsteps.



Hiking and biking available trails has a become a weekly event for many friends, families and couples — from the Van Stadens Wild Flower Reserve to Baakens Valley and Sacramento — the city and its outskirts don't have a shortfall of natural beauty...

