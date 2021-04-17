Time for Bay’s elected leaders to clean up their act

PREMIUM

It comes as no shock that Nelson Mandela Bay councillor Rano Kayser suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder as a result of the jug attack by Andile Lungisa.



This came up at the high court in Gqeberha during Kayser’s lawsuit against the former ANC councillor this week...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.