Time for Bay’s elected leaders to clean up their act
It comes as no shock that Nelson Mandela Bay councillor Rano Kayser suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder as a result of the jug attack by Andile Lungisa.
This came up at the high court in Gqeberha during Kayser’s lawsuit against the former ANC councillor this week...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.