Careless venting can sabotage your marriage

Marriage is hard work. And sometimes we all need an outlet to talk about struggles in our marriage. But who you talk to about your marriage could in fact be an act of sabotage for your marriage instead of helping it.



Over the years, we’ve had the privilege of meeting with numerous couples in all stages of marriage. And in all these various phases, we’ve noticed the following themes...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.