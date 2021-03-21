Tycoon raised in Bay developing next-generation Covid-19 vaccine

PREMIUM

A Cape Town company and a US-based firm owned by former Gqeberha resident Dr Patrick Soon-Shiong have teamed up to manufacture a Covid-19 vaccine in SA.



The vaccine is being developed by US-based immunotherapy company ImmunityBio which is headed by South African-American self-made billionaire Soon-Shiong...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.