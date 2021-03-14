Your Weekend

Why partners cheat in a relationship

Mo and Phindi Mo and Phindi 14 March 2021

Extra-marital affairs are a lot more complicated than they are merely lust-driven. Part of the complexity is hidden in why would one partner cheat but simultaneously still claim to deeply love their spouse? Also why would the person cheated on, still be unprepared to leave the relationship despite the deep wounds of betrayal and broken trust?

 ..

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Malema & Ndlozi trial: Witnesses clarify 'assault' footage and burial entrance
Dizi Africa - International Women's Day

Most Read

X