Why partners cheat in a relationship
Extra-marital affairs are a lot more complicated than they are merely lust-driven. Part of the complexity is hidden in why would one partner cheat but simultaneously still claim to deeply love their spouse? Also why would the person cheated on, still be unprepared to leave the relationship despite the deep wounds of betrayal and broken trust?
..
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.