Decline in great whites threatens penguins
Overfishing probably driving drastic dip in big predator numbers — study
A new study into the decline of the great white shark says it is creating greater pressure on commercial fisheries, the multimillion-rand marine tourism industry and the endangered African penguin, an icon of Algoa Bay.
The peer-reviewed study found the decline of the white shark is probably being driven by the overfishing of prey species, a point dismissed as unfounded in November 2020 by a department of environment, forestry and fisheries expert panel report...
