Author says he has uncovered new information in Inge Lotze killing
For former police officer turned author, Alan D Elsdon, no stone should be left unturned in finding Inge Lotz’s killer.
Elsdon, who in 2018 published a book on the murder, Broken & Betrayed, continues to carry out his own investigations, providing any leads he comes across to the Hawks...
