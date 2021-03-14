Your Weekend

Author says he has uncovered new information in Inge Lotze killing

By John Harvey - 14 March 2021

For former police officer turned author, Alan D Elsdon, no stone should be left unturned in finding Inge Lotz’s killer.

Elsdon, who in 2018 published a book on the murder, Bro­ken & Be­trayed, continues to carry out his own investigations, providing any leads he comes across to the Hawks...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Malema & Ndlozi trial: Witnesses clarify 'assault' footage and burial entrance
Dizi Africa - International Women's Day

Most Read

X