Bay mayor begs National Treasury for drought roll-over

Mayor optimistic R188m will be forthcoming as city battles water shortage

Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Nqaba Bhanga has pleaded with national Treasury to roll-over an R188m drought recovery grant and is optimistic that he won’t be left high and dry.



The government’s money-counters denied a roll-over in October for drought recovery, neighbourhood development partnership, urban settlement development and public transport network grants...

