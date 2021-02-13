Striking Bay municipal workers interdicted
Court order follows threats to make city ungovernable
The five-day strike by Samwu-affiliated workers in Nelson Mandela Bay was interdicted yesterday.
The municipality had approached the Port Elizabeth labour court on an urgent basis, asking for the court to compel the striking workers to stop intimidating workers who were not striking. ..
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.