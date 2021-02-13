Your Weekend

Striking Bay municipal workers interdicted

Court order follows threats to make city ungovernable

By Yolanda Palezweni - 13 February 2021

The five-day strike by Samwu-affiliated workers in Nelson Mandela Bay was interdicted yesterday.

The municipality had approached the Port Elizabeth labour court on an urgent basis, asking for the court to compel the striking workers to stop intimidating workers who were not striking. ..

