Your Weekend

Nelson Mandela Bay family's passion for German Shepherds has lasted for more than 50 years

PREMIUM
By Raahil Sain - 07 February 2021

A passion for German Shepherd dogs was born in a Port Elizabeth family more than five decades ago, when a puppy was swopped for a hairdryer.

A few years later, Simnikan German Shepherds would be established under Carl and Jo Pennells...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Malaria to be eradicated soon? Here’s what you need to know about SA’s malaria ...
First million Covid-19 vaccinations hit SA shores

Most Read

X