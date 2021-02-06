More than 5,000 dogs put down in Nelson Mandela Bay in 2020

Sadly 5,184 dogs — about 14 a day — had to be euthanised in Nelson Mandela Bay during 2020.



The statistics only reflect canines impounded by the metro’s dog control unit, combined with the collection of strays and surrendered dogs at the Uitenhage SPCA, which is contracted by the municipality as a service provider for the entire Nelson Mandela Bay area. ..

