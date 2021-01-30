Bhanga sends out a warning to scrap dealers, cable thieves
Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Nqaba Bhanga wants action to be taken against scrap dealers as he believes some form an important link in criminal activity related to cable theft and failing infrastructure.
This comes after Bhanga joined police and metro security officials on Friday as they raided a number of scrapyards and second-hand goods dealers across Port Elizabeth to ensure their compliance with laws pertaining to the handling and trading of scrap metal and pre-owned goods...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.