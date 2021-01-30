Bhanga sends out a warning to scrap dealers, cable thieves

Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Nqaba Bhanga wants action to be taken against scrap dealers as he believes some form an important link in criminal activity related to cable theft and failing infrastructure.



This comes after Bhanga joined police and metro security officials on Friday as they raided a number of scrapyards and second-hand goods dealers across Port Elizabeth to ensure their compliance with laws pertaining to the handling and trading of scrap metal and pre-owned goods...

