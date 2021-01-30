Your Weekend

Leaking pipe sees Despatch crematorium go up in flames

PREMIUM
By Riaan Marais - 30 January 2021

With 160 bodies on ice at the Despatch crematorium, cleanup and construction is already under way to repair the damage caused by a fire on Thursday afternoon.

Just a day after the blaze engulfed parts of the structure, most of the collapsed roof had been removed and replacement parts for damaged equipment had already been ordered for installation next week...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Minister Jackson Mthembu funeral service
Robo-concierge and self check-in: Sandton hotel embraces AI technology

Most Read

X