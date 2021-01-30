Leaking pipe sees Despatch crematorium go up in flames

With 160 bodies on ice at the Despatch crematorium, cleanup and construction is already under way to repair the damage caused by a fire on Thursday afternoon.



Just a day after the blaze engulfed parts of the structure, most of the collapsed roof had been removed and replacement parts for damaged equipment had already been ordered for installation next week...

