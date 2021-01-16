Alleged wife killer denied bail
Denying bail to a self-confessed woman-basher accused of killing his wife, Humansdorp magistrate Una Rhodes described Rezaan Fondling’s version of events as a fabrication.
Fondling, 33, is accused of stabbing to death his eight months-pregnant wife Zaida Samodien, 33, in December...
