PA appointee makes shocking claims against Marlon Daniels
A Patriotic Alliance appointee in the Nelson Mandela Bay mayoral office has applied to the Port Elizabeth Magistrate’s Court for a protection order against her political boss, councillor Marlon Daniels.
The woman claimed in the court application that she had been forced for several months to share her municipal salary with Daniels as well as a staff member at a northern areas butchery allegedly owned by him...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.