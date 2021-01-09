PA appointee makes shocking claims against Marlon Daniels

A Patriotic Alliance appointee in the Nelson Mandela Bay mayoral office has applied to the Port Elizabeth Magistrate’s Court for a protection order against her political boss, councillor Marlon Daniels.



The woman claimed in the court application that she had been forced for several months to share her municipal salary with Daniels as well as a staff member at a northern areas butchery allegedly owned by him...

