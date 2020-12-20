Your Weekend

Years of study produce recognition for hard-working students

By Herald Reporter - 20 December 2020

Despite the turbulence and uncertainty which surrounded the academic year, a host of Bay academics continued to excel and their efforts have not gone unnoticed.

Nelson Mandela University (NMU) presented a number of intellectuals with various accolades at the university’s summer graduation this week, acknowledging excellence in the recipients’ respective sectors...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa clamps down on gatherings, beaches and alcohol sales as he tightens ...
Eskom board members 'help' Guptas acquire mine, R1.86bn pre-payment made

Most Read

X