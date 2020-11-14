Your Weekend

Families, friends in mourning after death of three prominent businesspeople

PREMIUM
By Zamandulo Malonde - 14 November 2020

Three prominent Nelson Mandela Bay businesspeople died within hours of each other on Thursday.

Families and friends of property tycoon Naomi Solomons, Van Willing funeral parlour owner Brian van Willing and SPAR franchisee Dennis Hayes are mourning the loss of their loved ones...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the nation: 11 November 2020
Justice delayed is just denied

Most Read

X