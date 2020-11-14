Families, friends in mourning after death of three prominent businesspeople
Three prominent Nelson Mandela Bay businesspeople died within hours of each other on Thursday.
Families and friends of property tycoon Naomi Solomons, Van Willing funeral parlour owner Brian van Willing and SPAR franchisee Dennis Hayes are mourning the loss of their loved ones...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.