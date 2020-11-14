Urgent need for action as diabetes rates soar worldwide

As the world grapples with Covid-19, a quieter and even more ferocious pandemic ravages the globe.



Type 2 diabetes rates continue to soar internationally, linked to lifestyle factors such as poor diet, excessive sugary drink consumption, being sedentary, stress and smoking. These have been so “normalised” into modern culture, that diabetes escapes attention and urgent action...

