Seeping effluent dams up against Booysen Park houses

Booysen Park residents have had to place rocks and planks outside their front doors to hop, skip and leap over the sewage which has seeped into their gardens and right up to the front door.

And while the municipality has since unblocked the drain which was causing the sewage spills, nothing has been done to remove the subsequent effluent which has dammed around at least 10 houses in the area.

Qunu informal settlement resident Sandile Songwiqi, 40, said the community believed the sewerage infrastructure needed to be replaced completely as the continuous unblocking of drains was proving futile.

“We were never told what is the problem with the sewerage infrastructure that causes it to continuously spill. Qunu is dirty and we tried to engage with the municipality,” Songwiqi said.

A woman who asked not to be named said they had been relocated in 2013 and had been suffering with sewage problems ever since.