Your Weekend

Public figures’ amnesia making a mockery of us all

PREMIUM
Editorial Comment None 05 September 2020

If you have been keeping up with the testimonies at the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture, you would probably mistake it for a commission of amnesia.

From former minister Nomvula Mokonyane who says she had “forgotten” about her surprise 40th birthday which was allegedly paid for by Bosasa, to Vuyisile Ndzeku, the director of JM Aviation  who did not remember receiving R2.3m for work done with SAA, some of the testimonies have been nothing short of laughable...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Bosasa hampers, flowers sent to minister Nomvula Mokonyane and her PA, says ...
Cops accused of killing Nathaniël Julies to remain in custody pending legal ...

Most Read

X