Public figures’ amnesia making a mockery of us all
If you have been keeping up with the testimonies at the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture, you would probably mistake it for a commission of amnesia.
From former minister Nomvula Mokonyane who says she had “forgotten” about her surprise 40th birthday which was allegedly paid for by Bosasa, to Vuyisile Ndzeku, the director of JM Aviation who did not remember receiving R2.3m for work done with SAA, some of the testimonies have been nothing short of laughable...
