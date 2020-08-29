‘Look to the wisdom of ordinary people’

Anchor the emancipation of women on the bedrock of grass roots heroines and historic systems of support and activism.



That was the call by gender and social activist and former Independent Electoral Commission chair Dr Brigalia Bam, who delivered the keynote address on Friday in a virtual colloquium hosted by the NMU Centre for Women and Gender Studies in collaboration with Rhodes and Pretoria universities...

