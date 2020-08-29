Busted — by his girlfriend
‘Smooth talker’ suspected of robbing many guesthouses nabbed at last
A Jeffreys Bay guesthouse owner was so motivated to catch alleged serial thief and conman Terrence Preston that he put out a R25,000 reward — and finally Preston’s girlfriend took the bait and turned him in.
Johann Roussouw, who offered the reward after his guesthouse was cleaned out in February — and Preston’s other alleged victims, from Port Elizabeth, East London and Durban — are now hoping the “smooth talker” will finally be put behind bars...
