Busted — by his girlfriend

‘Smooth talker’ suspected of robbing many guesthouses nabbed at last

PREMIUM

A Jeffreys Bay guesthouse owner was so motivated to catch alleged serial thief and conman Terrence Preston that he put out a R25,000 reward — and finally Preston’s girlfriend took the bait and turned him in.



Johann Roussouw, who offered the reward after his guesthouse was cleaned out in February — and Preston’s other alleged victims, from Port Elizabeth, East London and Durban — are now hoping the “smooth talker” will finally be put behind bars...

