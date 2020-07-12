Upsurge in poaching gutting Bay green lung potential

Poachers with packs of dogs and snares are tearing the life out of Nelson Mandela Bay’s green lung, which could be used instead to create jobs and boost the economy.

While the plague has gripped the Bay’s protected areas for years, poacher numbers have swelled in recent months as hungry residents, their jobs and livelihoods severed by the Covid-19 lockdown, turn to the land to find alternative means of sustaining themselves and their families.

With the rise in subsistence bushmeat poaching, however, there appears to be a less palatable side to the phenomenon: killing game to sell to tshisanyamas, and taxi poaching, when groups of clients ferried to public open spaces bet on the best hunting dog and the first kill.

Peter Enslin of the Sardinia Bay Conservancy said poaching was a constant headache in the conservancy, which stretches as far as Bushy Park.

“Recently my guys and I spent two days clearing the bush, and we removed in excess of 60 snares.

“Poaching with dogs is also a massive problem. I have seen packs of up to 40 dogs.

“They come out here at various times, including at night during full moon. They use the dogs or light fires to chase the buck — bushbuck, grysbok, blue and common duiker — into the snares.”