A taste of France at home

As the global Covid-19 pandemic continues to restrict international travel, those with a strong sense of wanderlust are craving their next trip.

While responsible citizens continue practising social distancing, people across the globe are finding creative ways to bring the world to them, Air France KLM Southern African GM Wouter Vermeulen says.

“During this time of lockdown we have seen people embracing virtual travel to their dream destinations.

“And while it is no replacement for the real thing, it helps keep that travel dream alive.

“Another way we have seen people bringing the world to them is through food.

“Seeing all of those posts from people baking bread is enough to send you into a daydream about indulging in a freshly baked baguette as you picture yourself strolling through the streets of Paris,” Vermeulen says.

So, what else could bring France a little closer to you until it is safe and permitted to travel again?

Air France and Atout France, the French tourist office in SA, have teamed up with some of SA’s greatest culinary maestros to share some traditional French recipes to help bring the magic of France into your own home.

Bring France home with these delectable French recipes from SA’s top celebrity chefs.

Jenny Morris’s slow-baked lamb in a rosemary dough crust