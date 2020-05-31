Take a hike to see province through fresh eyes

The Eastern Cape boasts an incredible 800km coastline and landscapes that allow one to see for endless kilometres — from the arid Karoo to white, sandy shores and even tropical forests, ancient shipwrecks and majestic mountains.

The best way to explore its diversity — as soon as the national lockdown has been lifted — is to take on one of its many hiking trails.

Though there are certainly some rough and tough hiking trails available, hiking in the Eastern Cape does not always need to be a gruelling expedition.

There are also numerous slack-packing trails for those seeking a little more comfort while still enjoying nature.



Baviaans Camino