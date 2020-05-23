PE woman helps impoverished pupils cope with home schooling
A Port Elizabeth woman has taken it upon herself to provide learning support and material to as many pupils as possible to help equip them for home schooling during the lockdown.
Bulelwa Mashicila, 37, is providing impoverished pupils with work packs and whatever else they might need.
The mother of three said what started as simply helping to print out schoolwork for her cousin had now expanded, with more than 120 pupils from Motherwell being assisted.
She said the pandemic had highlighted the pre-existing inequalities in society, especially in education.
“A large number of caregivers and pupils are without access to printed worksheets, home study lessons or access to the many online schooling channels that have been made available.
“I have started this initiative to bridge this gap and ensure that no child from the township or less fortunate background is unable to follow a curriculum during this or any other time,” Mashicila said.
She said the aim of the initiative was to provide pupils and caregivers with resources and support to enable equal learning opportunities.
This is being done through preparing CAPS-aligned packs for Grades 1- 12, printing learning material as and when requested, and lending books and tablets — at a no-cost service to needy pupils.
“ I can only cover the Motherwell area to begin with as I will be setting up at my parent’s home.
“We just need assistance and volunteers which will ensure expansion to cover all disadvantaged areas in Port Elizabeth.
“From Gelvandale, Zwide to Kwa-Dwesi, no child will go without the necessary resources for the 2020 school curriculum.
“After an interview on Umhlobo Wenene FM last Friday, I have received an extraordinary number of calls and texts from pupils and parents requesting assistance.
“At the moment I could possibly cover half of those requests and seek assistance from you and your network to help reach the next 300 pupils.”
Mashicila said she needed assistance and support with her running costs, such as paper and ink for printing, so that even after Covid-19 the initiative could continue.
“My mission is to get as many pupils as possible equipped for home schooling during the lockdown by providing them with work packs and whatever else they might need.
“We have seen that model C schools are better equipped to handle the education paralysis under the regulations that have been enforced due to Covid-19,” she said.
For more information on how to support this initiative Follow the FB page — Out the Box