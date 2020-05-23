PE woman helps impoverished pupils cope with home schooling

A Port Elizabeth woman has taken it upon herself to provide learning support and material to as many pupils as possible to help equip them for home schooling during the lockdown.

Bulelwa Mashicila, 37, is providing impoverished pupils with work packs and whatever else they might need.

The mother of three said what started as simply helping to print out schoolwork for her cousin had now expanded, with more than 120 pupils from Motherwell being assisted.

She said the pandemic had highlighted the pre-existing inequalities in society, especially in education.

“A large number of caregivers and pupils are without access to printed worksheets, home study lessons or access to the many online schooling channels that have been made available.

“I have started this initiative to bridge this gap and ensure that no child from the township or less fortunate background is unable to follow a curriculum during this or any other time,” Mashicila said.