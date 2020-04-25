Pangolin conservation group joins call to ban wildlife trade

Conservation non-profit organisation Pangolin. Africa has endorsed the call by a range of international environmental groups to ban commercial trade in wildlife — with the exception of the game farm venison business.

The organisation said on Friday the wildlife trafficking industry was at the root of the Covid-19 outbreak and stamping it out would help prevent another viral disaster.

The little scaly ant-eating pangolin, a key victim of global illegal wildlife trade, has been at the centre of reports on the origin of the coronavirus in a wild food market in Wuhan, China, in December. Reports have indicated the species, which has populations in Africa and Asia, could have been the intermediate host that transferred the virus to a human from a horseshoe bat.

Pangolin. Africa spokesperson Catherine Ritchie said the organisation fully supported the trade ban call issued by the #EndTheTrade Coalition and the campaign launched this week by coalition members Global Wildlife Conservation, Wildlife Conservation Society and WildAid.

“The coalition aims to permanently end the commercial trade and sale in markets of wild terrestrial animals for consumption, worldwide.

“It will be implementing a joint strategy focused on reducing consumer demand, closing commercial supply chains and actively monitoring for pathogens through increased health surveillance.

“The strategy is being actively supported by a global movement which is calling on the governments of the world to end wildlife trade.”

Pangolin. Africa director Toby Jermyn said his organisation was dedicated to ensuring the survival of the pangolin.

“We, therefore, welcome this initiative.

“There has never been a more relevant time for humankind to take action for the protection of our wildlife and for our future.

“The wildlife trade has driven many species to extinction and is now also responsible for bringing the planet to its knees. Only through taking a united, global stand against these inhumane practices can we ensure that a pandemic on the scale of Covid-19 is never allowed to happen again.”