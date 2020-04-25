ANCYL in Nelson Mandela Bay calls for health MEC Gomba’s exit

The ANC Youth League in Nelson Mandela Bay is calling for Eastern Cape health MEC Sindiswa Gomba to be recalled and to be replaced by a medical doctor.

In a statement on Friday, ANCYL regional task team convener Bongani Mabusela said the youth league wanted Gomba recalled with immediate effect and called on Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane to provide leadership while strengthening the department.

“We do not make this call as a personal attack on the current MEC but we are extremely concerned about the number of people who may lose their lives if there is no urgent attempt to rescue the situation and to aid the efforts of the government during these difficult times,” Mabusela said.

On Wednesday, health minister Zweli Mkhize said that he, along with Gomba, had agreed to the deployment of deputy director-general of health Litha Matiwane to Nelson Mandela Bay to take charge of the district, providing leadership and putting together a strong, coherent response to be followed by teams undertaking tracing, screening and testing.

Gomba’s spokesperson, Judy Ngoloyi, said the ANCYL was misinterpreting Mkhize’s intervention.

“The top official deployed to the metro is the deputy director-general of district support services in the department of health in Bhisho,” she said.

On the youth structure’s call for Gomba to be axed, she said she could not comment as it was the premier’s call.

Mkhize’s announcement followed a presentation by Dr John Black, head of the Infectious Diseases and HIV Unit at Livingstone Hospital, who painted a bleak picture of a department hopelessly ill-prepared to deal with the virus.

Among the challenges were that hospitals were full, and there was a dire shortage of staff and an urgent need for personal protective equipment (PPE) for health staff.