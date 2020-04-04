Companies step in to help Lapland community

The food parcels were distributed after concerned citizens had read an article on the Lapland residents’ hardship in Weekend Post’s sister newspaper, The Herald.

Unable to bear the thought of parents listening to their children crying from hunger, they sprang into action, with the police on hand to help.

When the police arrived, some residents ran out of their homes while others ran away, fearful they were there to arrest people.

Yvonne Brown, who helped write a list of those in need, called the initiative beautiful.

She said she had been shocked to see the police, adding that she would donate her parcel, not because she did not need it but because there were others in more dire need.