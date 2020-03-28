WATCH | Nelson Mandela Bay Gym goes online thanks to Covid-19

Facebook, a 1m radius and the eagerness to stay fit is all one needs to keep exercising over the lockdown period.

Profiles Health Club owner Helen Mentzel and her 14-year-old daughter Alexia are launching an online Facebook club to ensure people remain fit during the 21-day lockdown.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Monday night that SA would be locked down from midnight on Thursday until April 16.

Profiles Health Club closed on March 24 in light of the outbreak but Mentzel has vowed to keep her existing clients’ fitness on par.

Her online journey starts on Monday at 9am.

Her virtually guided classes entail:

Monday: Legs

Tuesday: Shoulders, triceps and back

Wednesday: Back and biceps

Thursday: Fitness

Friday: Circuit and high intensity

Saturday: Body conditioning.