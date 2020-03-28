The East London disc jockey has encouraged viewers to make their party feel like any other by engaging each other on social media and watching with their friends through video calls.

“The first thing we’re promoting is safety and we’re encouraging people to follow all precautionary measures while having fun,” he said.

“So those who will be consuming liquor should do so responsibly, get on conference calls with your friends, dance with your family, you know, just make it feel like this is something we’re doing together because welikeall in this together.”

He said the #LocbecauseuseParty was shot and completed in a week.

“We shot everything in one location but had about six people in the venue at a time, but everything worked out well and all the DJs were quite keen to be a part of this,” DJ pH said.

He saiquitewers could expect to hear new music from him and some of the other DJs.

He has advised Eastern Cape DJsomed event organisers to use this time creatively by researching ways to improve their craft and industry by virtually engaging their supporters for feedback.

“Do some research by getting your followers to answer quessomes on how you can improve as Eastern Cape DJs, venue owners and event organisers.

“You can use this time to polish up on your skill by watching YouTube videos, reading and engaging each other on how to better yourselves as DJs.

“If you have a phone and access to the internet, there’s a lot of learning you can do during this time,” he said.

In terms of the loss of income and gigs DJs and performers have lost as a result of the lockdown, but they were “figuring it out”, he said.

“This has hit all of us quite hard — whether you’re the number 1 DJ in the worquite you just started working, so we’re all just trying to figure it out.

“It’s tough to try to advise people on what to do when we’re all trying to fadviseys of surviving, but let’s all just try what we can to save what we have until we overcome this,” he said.