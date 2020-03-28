Many still oblivious to dangers of Covid-19, need to stay home
And so, day 1 of the national lockdown arrived. Life as we know it is meant to change after recent restrictions imposed by President Cyril Ramaphosa to try to contain the Covid-19 outbreak.
But while we woke to what many had said would be a “ghost town” yesterday morning, as daylight approached it was business as usual in large parts of the northern areas and townships in Nelson Mandela Bay.
Residents stood in long queues at shopping malls, from Cleary Park to KwaNobuhle, while children played in the park in KwaLanga.
Some were seen milling about the streets as if it was a public holiday, while others drove around in their vehicles loaded with passengers.
Though those who spoke to Weekend Post said they had to stock up on groceries because they had not had a chance earlier in the week, others appeared to be completely oblivious to the dangers of the virus and the need to stay home.
Not even the news of the first Covid-19 death in SA deterred them.
Two women from the Western Cape, aged 28 and 48, were the first victims to succumb to the deadly virus in the country.
Port Elizabeth has two confirmed cases of Coronavirus.
It should be a wake up call to us all.
Our infection rate is climbing rapidly and, unlike China and the United Kingdom with world-class health care systems, our country cannot afford to continue as if it is business as usual.
The lockdown is in place to save lives, “flatten the curve” and it is absolutely the right thing to do.
It is imperative for each and every South African to take this seriously.
Yes, it is inconvenient and will bring unimaginable economic hardships, but nothing can be more important than human life.