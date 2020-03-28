Many still oblivious to dangers of Covid-19, need to stay home

And so, day 1 of the national lockdown arrived. Life as we know it is meant to change after recent restrictions imposed by President Cyril Ramaphosa to try to contain the Covid-19 outbreak.

But while we woke to what many had said would be a “ghost town” yesterday morning, as daylight approached it was business as usual in large parts of the northern areas and townships in Nelson Mandela Bay.

Residents stood in long queues at shopping malls, from Cleary Park to KwaNobuhle, while children played in the park in KwaLanga.

Some were seen milling about the streets as if it was a public holiday, while others drove around in their vehicles loaded with passengers.

Though those who spoke to Weekend Post said they had to stock up on groceries because they had not had a chance earlier in the week, others appeared to be completely oblivious to the dangers of the virus and the need to stay home.