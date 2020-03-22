Red Bull gives wings to globetrotting students
Three Eastern Cape university students, who all hail from Port Elizabeth, are among hundreds of contestants from across the globe set to take on the challenge of travelling through Europe in seven days in September.
Sounds easy, right?..
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.