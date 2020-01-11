SA cricketer with rare condition to be flown home from UK

South African cricket all-rounder Solomzi Nqweni, who was struck down with a rare condition while playing club cricket in the UK, is coming home.



An anonymous donor contacted Nqweni’s family with an offer to cover the more than £80,000 (about R1.5m) needed for an air ambulance and specialist care to get him back home safely...

