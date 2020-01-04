Hero dog saves sleeping Port Elizabeth family from fire

The Brenner family have their dog Bonni to thank for saving their lives on Saturday night when she alerted them to a fire on the premises, giving her owners a chance to put it out before any major damage occurred.



Markus Brenner, his wife Alison and daughter Aimee were asleep in their Framesby home when the fire broke out between 2.30am and 3am. ..

