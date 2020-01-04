Family tragedy haunts John Kani play
When renowned playwright and actor John Kani penned a play about a man diagnosed with liver cancer, he never expected his own brother to receive the same life-threatening diagnosis.
Kani’s latest play, Kunene and the King, became far too real too quickly and now the Sizwe Banzi is Dead star, who hails from New Brighton, returns to the West End in London with a heavy heart...
