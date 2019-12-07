Chippa not out of the woods yet

PREMIUM

Without wanting to tempt fate, the early signs are that wily coach Norman Mapeza may have the magic needed to lift struggling Chippa United out of the relegation zone.



Professional soccer in SA is a cut-throat business and the lifespan of a coach at Chippa United can sometimes be counted in days rather than months. ..

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.