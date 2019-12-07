Chippa not out of the woods yet
Without wanting to tempt fate, the early signs are that wily coach Norman Mapeza may have the magic needed to lift struggling Chippa United out of the relegation zone.
Professional soccer in SA is a cut-throat business and the lifespan of a coach at Chippa United can sometimes be counted in days rather than months. ..
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.