Two wanted men arrested in PE

A 40-year-old man who was arrested for allegedly attempting to rape an eight-year-old girl in Kuyga informal settlement in 2015 was re-arrested by the police on Thursday.

“At the time he was arrested and received bail but subsequently failed to go to court,” police spokesperson Col Priscilla Naidu said.

“A warrant of arrest was issued on December 2015 and he was arrested [again] at about 7pm on Thursday 2019.

“Detectives received a tip-off on his whereabouts and followed up on the case, leading to his arrest.”

The man is not being named as he is related to the girl.

On Thursday, alleged scooter thief Zenevan Slater, 23, was caught by the Korsten Neighbourhood Watch after police requested the patrollers to keep a lookout for the man, who was believed to be hiding in the area.

Naidu said police had circulated a photograph of Slater after he was spotted in the area earlier in the week.

She said members of the Neighbourhood Watch had found him at a flat in Korsten.

“They brought him to the Mount Road police station, where he was handed over and arrested,” she said.

Naidu said Slater was arrested in October 2016 for allegedly stealing a scooter outside a flat in Newton Park in April that year. .

“He was detained and released on bail.

“In August 2018, he failed to appear for his next court appearance and was effectively on the run,” she said.

“A warrant of arrest was [then] issued.”

Both men are due to appear in the Port Elizabeth Magistrate’s Court on Friday.