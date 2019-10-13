Foodie ‘love letter’ from Lorna

Celebrity spices up new cookbook with snapshots from her life story

It’s a love letter from me to you through food



Celebrate with Lorna Maseko is not your average cookbook, with the professional ballerina-turned TV star and chef telling her readers, “it’s a love letter from me to you through food”...

