Bay car dealership in multiple civil cases for conning customers
Georgiou’s dealership at centre of claims
From a Mustang to an Audi, in a series of cases before court a group of car owners claim to have been shortchanged by Port Elizabeth businessman Philip Georgiou.
All allege they were left hundreds of thousands of rands out of pocket – or without the vehicles they were promised...
