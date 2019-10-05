Metro accused of delaying housing development

PREMIUM

With a housing backlog of almost 80,000 in Nelson Mandela Bay, city officials are being accused of dragging their feet in delivering crucial documents to Bhisho that could speed up housing delivery.



Responding in a report to questions from Bay councillors, the Eastern Cape department of human settlements said a forum, consisting of the housing development agency (HDA), the national home builders registration council and the municipality had been established in 2015, but co-operation from the municipality to unlock development was lacking...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.