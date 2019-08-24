‘I chose to pull the plug on DA’ - PA councillor Marlon Daniels

“I decided to pull the plug and told the DA I will not attend Friday’s council meeting.”



This was the response from PA councillor Marlon Daniels when asked why he did not turn up at the special meeting where the DA, ACDP and COPE in Nelson Mandela Bay had hoped to oust mayor Mongameli Bobani...

