Fearful moms come out in protest

Traumatised boy recalls shooting horror in streets of Kwanoxolo, while family of dead minor keep quiet for fear of revenge

PREMIUM

Fearful mothers and their children have had enough of the spate of suspected gang-related crimes in Kwanoxolo, near Bethelsdorp, and took to the streets in protest on Friday.



The mother of a 15-year-old boy who was shot three times told Weekend Post that because her son was still traumatised, he was struggling psychologically, adding that he wanted all the doors to their home to be locked at all times and that he was not fine...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.