Petition calls for special meeting to oust Bobani

The DA, with the backing of COPE, the ACDP, the Patriotic Alliance and six ANC councillors, have submitted a petition to the speaker's office urging her to hold a special meeting by next Friday, with the only item on the agenda a fresh bid to oust Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Mongameli Bobani.



Council speaker Buyelwa Mafaya announced last week that the council would be in recess until after the September 18 by-election for Ward 20...

