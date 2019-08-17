Petition calls for special meeting to oust Bobani
The DA, with the backing of COPE, the ACDP, the Patriotic Alliance and six ANC councillors, have submitted a petition to the speaker's office urging her to hold a special meeting by next Friday, with the only item on the agenda a fresh bid to oust Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Mongameli Bobani.
Council speaker Buyelwa Mafaya announced last week that the council would be in recess until after the September 18 by-election for Ward 20...
