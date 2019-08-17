Kings back in their castle
Hard-won deal will see PRO14 games held at NMB Stadium
After months of hard bargaining the Isuzu Southern Kings are returning to their “proper home” at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium and rugby bosses are urging fans to flock to the venue to watch the team’s opening PRO14 clash against the Cardiff Blues on September 28.
The Kings’ board, in conjunction with stadium operator the Mandela Bay Development Agency (MBDA), signed an agreement on Friday...
